German Private Fund Premiums "Will Rise"

The German private health insurance funds say that longer life expectancy reflected in demographic data means that premiums will rise gradually over several years, according to Peter Greisler, present of the sector association.

he denied reports of a wave of premium increases ahead, and said it was a matter of adapting rates to longer lifespans. However, his statement has triggered a debate because the demographic trends are being widely seen as having relevance to state-sector premiums and costs. Norbert Walter, chief economist at Deutsche Bank AG, has said that those insured in the public-sector funds have a "rude awakening" coming to them, though the federation of local health funds has gone out of its way to stress that there is no question of higher premiums in the medium term.