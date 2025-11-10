German Private Fund Premiums "Will Rise"

The German private health insurance funds say that longer life expectancy reflected in demographic data means that premiums will rise gradually over several years, according to Peter Greisler, present of the sector association.
he denied reports of a wave of premium increases ahead, and said it was a matter of adapting rates to longer lifespans. However, his statement has triggered a debate because the demographic trends are being widely seen as having relevance to state-sector premiums and costs. Norbert Walter, chief economist at Deutsche Bank AG, has said that those insured in the public-sector funds have a "rude awakening" coming to them, though the federation of local health funds has gone out of its way to stress that there is no question of higher premiums in the medium term.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze