German Public Fund Spending Cut

German Health Minister Horst Seehofer has said he will cut public-sector health fund budgets by 6.2 billion Deutschemarks ($4.36 billion) in the coming year through a mixture of cuts in service, higher contributory payments and charges and budgeting.

Employers' contributions calculated on the basis of the expiring regime will mean a one-off payment to the funds of 1.3 billion marks. Patients will pay 700 million marks a year more for drugs, and patient charges per pack will rise by 1 mark.