German public funds' 2004 4B-euro surplus

Germany's public-sector health funds have now reported a surplus for 2004 of almost 4.0 billion euros ($5.28 billion) compared with 2003's 2.9 billion-euro deficit. The figure is higher than forecast and this has increased prospects for some lowering of members' contribution rates.
Health Minister Ulla Schmidt has repeatedly asked the funds to cut their rates but their response has been that their first priority is to reduce the level of indebtedness. Nevertheless, their financial position has been improved by the government's health service reform, which has imposed a medical practice charge and cut drug spending, to some extent.
