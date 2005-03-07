German public health funds in surplus

Germany's public-sector health funds now expect a surplus of around 3 billion ($3.95 billion) for their 2004 operations in the wake of the government's health reform.

However, Health Minister Ulla Schmidt's call for a significant reduction in contribution rates is being met with some hesitation. The average level of member contributions has dipped only 0.01%, from 14.20% in December 2004 to 14.19% in January 2005, but the major funds have indicated that they expect to be able to lower their rates by mid-year.