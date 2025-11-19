GERMAN RANITIDINE PATENT DISPUTE DELAYED

Late last month, the federal court in Munich, Germany, failed to reach a decision on the nullity action against Glaxo's patent for form 2 ranitidine hydrochloride (the company's hugely successful antiulcer drug Zantac). Glaxo says the court decided to seek input from an independent expert on the case.

German generics drugmaker Ratiopharm is contesting the validity of the Glaxo patent for form 2 ranitidine HCl in the hope of being able to put a generic version of the product on the local market in 1995 (when form 1 patents expire) instead of waiting until the year 2001 (when form 2 patents lapse).

Glaxo notes that whereas Ratiopharm argues that form 2 is disclosed in the basic patent for ranitidine HCl, Glaxo believes that form 2 fulfils all the criteria for patentability. Glaxo is also in litigation in North America (Marketletters passim) over the same issue. A final decision from the Munich court is not expect for several months.