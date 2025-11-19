Wednesday 19 November 2025

GERMAN RANITIDINE PATENT DISPUTE DELAYED

7 February 1994

Late last month, the federal court in Munich, Germany, failed to reach a decision on the nullity action against Glaxo's patent for form 2 ranitidine hydrochloride (the company's hugely successful antiulcer drug Zantac). Glaxo says the court decided to seek input from an independent expert on the case.

German generics drugmaker Ratiopharm is contesting the validity of the Glaxo patent for form 2 ranitidine HCl in the hope of being able to put a generic version of the product on the local market in 1995 (when form 1 patents expire) instead of waiting until the year 2001 (when form 2 patents lapse).

Glaxo notes that whereas Ratiopharm argues that form 2 is disclosed in the basic patent for ranitidine HCl, Glaxo believes that form 2 fulfils all the criteria for patentability. Glaxo is also in litigation in North America (Marketletters passim) over the same issue. A final decision from the Munich court is not expect for several months.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze