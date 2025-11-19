GERMAN REFORM A BLIP SAYS ROCHE

The German pharmaceutical unit of the Swiss company Hoffmann-La Roche, says that the German government's health care reforms and related cost-cutting efforts have been only a blip in progress, and in 1994 the company expects to return to the dynamic growth of earlier years.
However, the German operation at Grenzach-Wyhlen, just over the Swiss border, has had problems in asserting itself within its Swiss parent, though Germany is both a major market and has been a traditional production-base for the company since 1986.
Roche produces vitamins and pharmaceutical products at the site with a workforce of some 2,400. Around 31% goes for export and has helped offset German market contraction of sales from 776 million Deutschemarks ($491 million) to 756 million marks.
