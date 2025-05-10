German Remedies To Invest In Other Indian Entities

The Indian pharmaceutical group German Remedies, which incorporates theinterests of the German drugmakers Asta Medica AG, Beecham-Wulfing GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Degussa AG and Schering AG, is to invest 500 million rupees ($11.7 million) in "other corporate entities," either in India or elsewhere in the pharmaceutical, chemical, health care or allied industries.

The company is also inviting the former managing director of Glaxo India, Humayun Dhanrajgir, onto its board.