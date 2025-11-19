German Self-Medication Book Published

A handbook on self-medication, which lists the most commonly used over-the-counter medicines, has been published by a leading German consumer organization. The book compares the prices of OTC products and gives recommendations on ingredients and efficacy.

The authors claim the publication was prompted by a lack of information on the subject for consumers, and warn that an uncritical approach to OTC products could lead to the neglect of an illness or masking of symptoms. The book, called Hanbuch Selbstmedikation, is available from Stiftung Warentest, PO Box 810660, D-70523 Stuttgart, Germany.

- Meantime, the German expert Committee for the Classification of Medicines has recommended that indomethacin 1% for topical use should be released for non-prescription sale.