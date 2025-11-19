German Self-Medication Book Published

A handbook on self-medication, which lists the most commonly used over-the-counter medicines, has been published by a leading German consumer organization. The book compares the prices of OTC products and gives recommendations on ingredients and efficacy.
The authors claim the publication was prompted by a lack of information on the subject for consumers, and warn that an uncritical approach to OTC products could lead to the neglect of an illness or masking of symptoms. The book, called Hanbuch Selbstmedikation, is available from Stiftung Warentest, PO Box 810660, D-70523 Stuttgart, Germany.
- Meantime, the German expert Committee for the Classification of Medicines has recommended that indomethacin 1% for topical use should be released for non-prescription sale.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze