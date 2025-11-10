German Self-Medication Market Expands

Growth of the self-medication medicines market in Germany outpaced that in the prescription drugs sector in 1994, according to data from the drug manufacturers' technical federation, the BAH.
While sales of prescription and non-prescription products together increased by 6% in 1994, self-medication drug turn-over expanded by 15% to 7.5 million Deutschemarks ($5.46 billion) in western Germany and by 12% to around 1 billion marks in the eastern states. This compares with declines of 9% and 12% respectively in sales since 1992 of both prescription-only and non-prescription drugs prescribed by doctors.
Similar Trends Seen Across The EU This trend parallels that in the 10 main European Union drug markets in 1993, where self-medication products accounted for 60% of the total sales of over-the-counter products worth 19 billion Ecu ($25.27 billion).
