German Vaccination Woes

Germany's government has expressed concern over the increasing gaps in vaccination protection for the population. State Secretary Bergmann-Pohl of the Health Ministry says about half of adults are without adequate protection against diphtheria and tetanus. She adds that in the case of children, adults do not seem to understand what complications can arise if children develop apparently simple diseases such as measles or mumps. In addition, the incidence of tuberculosis is increasing - at the last count there were said to be over 14,000 cases in 1993.
