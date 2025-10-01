German VFA Views 1995 SHI Market

Sales of pharmaceuticals last year at manufacturers' prices in Germany's statutory health insurance market increased 6.7% to reach 17.8 billion Deutschemarks ($12.04 billion), the research-based industry association VFA reported last week.

Including wholesale prices, pharmacies' margins and value-added tax, this means that the SHI's total bill for pharmaceuticals last year was about 30.3 billion marks ($20.50 billion), the VFA estimates.

The association says that the growth of the SHI market indicates that the 0.1% increase in drug prices last year was "of no importance." 2.6% of the sales increase reported for the year was the result of quantitative development and 4% was due to the structural component, it says. Growth in sales volume slackened distinctly as the year progressed, it says, dropping from growth of 11.6% in the first quarter to 3.8% in the second.