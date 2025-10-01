German VFA Views 1996 With "Subdued Optimism"

The German association of research-based drug companies, the VFA, is looking at 1996 with cautious optimism, says new board chairman Karl-Gerhard Seifert. 67% of VFA member-companies expect only slightly higher domestic sales this year, with 12% forecasting stagnation or a slight fall, and similar developments internationally. Almost 43% expect slightly higher exports, and 28% forecast higher growth rates.

In 1995, drugs sold in germany rose 6.7% at manufacturers' prices to 23.6 billion Deutschemarks ($16 billion). Price (+0.2%) and quantity (+2.1%) were less important; the essential factor was the structural component (+4.4%), which shows pharmacy sales rose 6.2% over 1994. In the first nine months exports rose 3.4% to 11.4 billion marks, and the export surplus totaled 4.4 billion marks.

50 New Compounds "This Year" 73% of VFA members expect prices to stagnate or even fall in 1996; only 26% expect a small rise given the social and political climate, notably the drugs budgets, reference prices and statutory health insurance deficits. Countering this, said Dr seifert, is the innovative strength of VFA firms, who expect to produce 50 new compounds this year, focusing on heart and circulatory diseases, infections, the central nervous system and cancer, plus developments in multiple sclerosis, metabolic diseases, asthma, AIDS, rheumatism, gastrointestinal diseases and allergies. "VFA members continue to represent therapeutic progress," he said. "They know that in the long run only innovative companies can survive in international competition." Most plan to raise R&D spending, 60% at home and 76% abroad, but 58% say they will have to cut staff levels and only 15% plan to raise them.