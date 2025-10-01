Germans Changing Tack Over Biotech

German acceptance of biotechnology and genetic engineering has grown in the last 18 months, says Hans Mohr of the Stuttgart Academy for the Study of Technology Impact.

Recent surveys show that up to 90% of people now accept genetically-engineered drugs and the use of enzymes in food products, he said, but when it comes to the use of genetic engineering in man the position is quite different, with opinion divided over the use of some medical diagnosis techniques, for example.

- Patent applications in Germany rose nearly 10% in 1995 to 53,703, the German Patent Office said last week. Reuters reports that foreign applications rose 25% to 15,326, while domestic applications rose 4% to 38,377. Most came from the automotive sector, followed by medicine, machinery, and measuring and testing.