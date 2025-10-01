Germans Paying More And More For Health Care

German Health Minister Horst Seehofer says the German health service is "still the best in the world," but it has become steadily more and more costly, and insured patients are footing an increasing share of the bill.

Income of the registered health insurance funds rose steadily during 1991-95, from 173.1 billion Deutschemarks to 228.8 billion marks ($148.05 billion), while the health service as a whole now absorbs an average 400 million marks a year, or 10% of Gross Domestic Product. Most patients now pay twice for their health care, once in the form of regular health insurance contributions and again through patient charges for periods spent in clinics and hospitals, prescriptions, traditional European "cures," medical aids etc.

Premium levels calculated against basic wage rates have risen steadily, and it is estimated that 25 years ago employers' and working people's contributions to health insurance (each pay 50%) were 5% lower than today. Patients' extra payments now correspond to 4% of health fund spending. The 50 million members of the public-sector funds paid out 13.3 billion marks in extra charges in 1995, and they contributed about 3.1 billion marks of this total for drugs, corresponding to 10% of total fund spending on drugs.