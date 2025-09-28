Germany Approves Allergan's Zorac

Allergan Inc of the USA has received approval, the first for the product, from the German Ministry of Health (Bfarm) to market its Zorac (tazarotene) 0.05%, 0.1% topical gels for the treatment of mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.

Zorac is described as the first topical, receptor-selective retinoid to be marketed for this indication; psoriasis is said to affect 1%-3% of the world's population. The product is currently awaiting premarket clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and acne.

Lester Kaplan, Allergan's corporate vice president, science and technology, said "the approval of Zorac is a key milestone in the evolution of Allergan's technology strategy, in that it is the first New Molecular Entity discovered in Allergan's research labs to reach the marketplace." Clinical data, he added, "suggests that once-daily Zorac offers the potential for some unique benefits over existing treatments. Tazarotene has the potential to be our biggest product ever and the first to reach $100 million in annual sales."