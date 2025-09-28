Sunday 28 September 2025

Germany Approves Allergan's Zorac

23 December 1996

Allergan Inc of the USA has received approval, the first for the product, from the German Ministry of Health (Bfarm) to market its Zorac (tazarotene) 0.05%, 0.1% topical gels for the treatment of mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.

Zorac is described as the first topical, receptor-selective retinoid to be marketed for this indication; psoriasis is said to affect 1%-3% of the world's population. The product is currently awaiting premarket clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and acne.

Lester Kaplan, Allergan's corporate vice president, science and technology, said "the approval of Zorac is a key milestone in the evolution of Allergan's technology strategy, in that it is the first New Molecular Entity discovered in Allergan's research labs to reach the marketplace." Clinical data, he added, "suggests that once-daily Zorac offers the potential for some unique benefits over existing treatments. Tazarotene has the potential to be our biggest product ever and the first to reach $100 million in annual sales."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze