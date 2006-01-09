Germany approves switch of a triptan

Government officials in Germany have recently approved the prescription-to-non-prescription switch of naratriptan hydrochloride (2.5mg tablets) for the relief of migraine symptoms.

Naratriptan will be available in Germany beginning April 1, in maximum package sizes of two tablets, or 5mg. It had been expected that the switch would have gone into effect January 1, but the parliamentary order includes an extra phase for manufacturers to alter labeling and product information.