Germany: new biotech industry group set up

The new German biotechnology industry organization BIO has been set up because the sector wants independent representation of its interests, according to group spokesman Peter Heinrich, who is head of Medigene.

Demand for such a group along the lines of BIO America has been around for some time, but neither of Germany's existing organizations, the DIB and the VBU, offered this and, so far, the industry's influence on political decisions has been minimal, he said. The new organization is based in Berlin, and one area for campaigning will be the legal uncertainty that still prevails over European patent rights.