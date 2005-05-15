Germany's Altana seeks industrial partners

German drugmaker Altana AG is to seek industrial and cooperation partners to help with its new development. Nikolaus Schweickart, the company's chairman, said the firm wants to remain flexibly open to opportunities for joint ventures, product acquisitions, research cooperation and strategic alliances with other companies.

Mr Schweickart, who also confirmed current sales and profits targets for 2005, said the reason for the new approach is the marked change in drug industry conditions, with the cost of new drug development increasing very sharply, regulatory authorities under pressure and standards for the approval of new drugs rising. He added that marketing times are shorter and there is growing competition from the generics sector. For the period to 2007, Altana has defined an R&D budget for the group of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), while investment volume of 750.0 million euros is to be maintained over the same three-year period.