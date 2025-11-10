Germany's Merck Consolidates US Laboratory Business

Merck KGaA, the German group operating in the pharmaceutical, laboratory and specialty chemicals sector, has increased its stake in the second-largest US laboratory trade company, VWR Scientific Products Corporation of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, Merck acquired a 15% interest in VWR, and with this latest move, its holding has now been increased to 46%.
$1 Billion Sales Potential Within a year, Merck says it aims to increase its equity position up to 49.9%. It also notes that through the acquisition of the industrial distribution business of Baxter International (Marketletters passim) VWR could expand annual sales to approximately $1 billion, thus strengthening its role as a competitive leader in the laboratory distribution business.
With this commitment, Merck says it further consolidates its position in the North American laboratory business. This will also intensify the cooperation between Merck's European laboratory supply organization and VWR.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze