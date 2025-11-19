Germany's Stada on Expansion Trail

Medium-sized German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG, which is owned by pharmacists, has reported a 9.2% rise in 1994 sales to 212.5 million Deutschemarks ($152.1 million) with pretax profits more than doubling from 4.8 million marks to 10 million marks.

The sell-off of the group's cosmetics business and the refocusing on the core business of generics and over-the counter medicines has paid off, according to Stada's chairman Hartmut Retzlaff. He said that 1995 was also proving to be a promising year, especially in Germany.

High growth had been achieved in the first four months and sales were set to rise 13% in 1995 as a whole. Production technology is to be brought to optimum condition over the next two years at a cost of about 20 million marks, and Stada will be extensively Europeanized.