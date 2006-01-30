Germany's Stada to launch generic EPO

German drugmaker Stada says that its 2005 finances were affected by 37.0 million euros ($45.4 million) in exceptional charges related to balance sheet write-offs and restructuring and settlements which, the firm adds, will not be repeated in 2006.

In addition, the company revealed that it plans to submit a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency for its developmental EPO variant, in the first quarter of 2006. Stada notes that, similar products are being developed by Swiss major Novartis' generics arm Sandoz and two other companies, none of which, according to Stada, have filed for regulatory approval. The firm believes that it is in a strong position to be first into the 1.1 billion euros European EPO market and forecasts that its, as yet, unnamed drug has a peak sales potential of 40.0 million to 70.0 million euros per year, or 1-2 euros per share.