Germany's Weimer Pharma Boosts Orders

Weimer Pharma, one of the leading German contract drug manufacturers, has reported 1995 sales of 60 million Deutschemarks ($40.7 million) compared with 53 million marks the previous year, with 80%-85% achieved in contract production for some 250 German and foreign drugmakers. The company has invested 30 million marks over the last five years in the expansion and modernization of facilities at its Rastatt base. Double-digit growth is forecast for 1996 in its core activities.
