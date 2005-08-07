Geron's anticancer candidate enters Ph I/II

California, USA-based drugmaker Geron has initiated clinical testing of its lead anticancer compound, GRN163L, at two domestic clinical centers in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
This initial, Phase I/II, dose-escalating trial will be conducted in patients with advanced CLL and is primarily designed to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of the agent administered intravenously on a weekly basis. The condition also provides a unique opportunity to measure both the magnitude and time course of telomerase inhibition in tumor cells achieved at various doses. By serially assessing the effects of the drug on the target enzyme in CLL cells, insights will be gained regarding the dose and dosing interval that optimally inhibits telomerase activity in the tumor. In this way, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters can be correlated with any observed reduction in patients' tumor burden, the firm stated.
