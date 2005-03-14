GH for metabolic disorders in PM women?

Researchers in Sweden have discovered that treatment with growth hormone may cause a reduction of several metabolic disorders associated with abdominal obesity in postmenopausal women.
The findings, published in the March issue of The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, demonstrate the important role GH therapy may play in curtailing serious metabolic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, and could lead to new treatment options for this patient population.
Gudmundur Johannsson and his research team at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden found that GH treatment in postmenopausal women significantly reduced their intra-abdominal fat, increased thigh muscle area, reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol concentration and improved insulin sensitivity when compared to the placebo group, which did not exhibit these results.
