Ghana and Nigeria start producing ARVs

In separate announcements, the governments of Ghana and Nigeria have said that production of generic antiretroviral drugs has now begun in their countries.
In Ghana, manufacturing is underway near the capital Accra at a new facility operated by DanAdams, a joint venture between local firm Danpong Pharmaceuticals and Adams Pharmaceuticals of China. The ARVs will be sold to the government only, which says it will now be able to treat 2,600 patients for $3.3 million a year, compared to around $6.0 million at present.
Meantime, Nigerian Health Minister Eyitayo Lambo says a "completely Nigerian" firm in Otta, Ogun State, has begun production of eight HIV/AIDS drugs, seven of which have already been certified by the relevant agencies.
