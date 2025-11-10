GI's Interleukin-12 Study Stopped

Genetics Institute has suspended a Phase II study of its recombinant interleukin-12 (rhIL-12) in patients with advanced kidney cancer after reports that a number of patients required hospitalization following administration of the drug. One patient in the trial died after receiving the drug.

The company suspended the study on June 9 and immediately notified the US Food and Drug Administration of the development. It has initiated an investigation to determine whether the drug was responsible for the complications. A spokesperson for GI would not comment on the nature of the toxicities seen in the patients pending the outcome of the investigation, but told the Marketletter that they were similar to reactions seen in the Phase I trials of the drug, but obviously were far more severe. This Phase I data has not been presented yet, but should be made available at the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy later on in the year.

The Phase II trial was carried out on the basis of data from Phase I studies in cancer patients, as well as HIV infections, and these Phase I trials failed to find any significant toxicities with rhIL-12 over a wide range of biologically-active doses. However, the Phase II trial employed a different dosing schedule and dosing form, which was intended to make the product more "commercially acceptable."