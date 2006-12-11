Gilde buys Novasep

Novasep, a French enterprise specializing in molecule purification for the pharmaceutical industry, has been sold by the US chemical specialties group Rockwood to a group of investors led by the Gilde Buy Out Partners Fund. Rockwood's stake in Novasep was 78.6%, with the balance held by Novasep management. The deal values Novasep at 425.0 million euros ($557.6million).
