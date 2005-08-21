Gilead/Achillion start dosing in GS9132 trial

USA-based groups Gilead Sciences and Achillion Pharmaceuticals have started dosing patients in a Phase I study of GS 9132 (ACH-806) for the treatment of hepatitis C.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation, USA-based, Phase I study is designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, tolerability and safety of single escalating doses of the agent in around 20 healthy volunteers.

GS 9132, which was discovered by Achillion, is a small-molecule inhibitor of hepatitis HCV replication working via a novel mechanism of action involving HCV protease. It is hoped that the drug will prove to be an effective therapy for the condition which, according to the firms, affects more than 170 million people worldwide, with around three million in the USA.