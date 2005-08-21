Gilead/Achillion start dosing in GS9132 trial

USA-based groups Gilead Sciences and Achillion Pharmaceuticals have started dosing patients in a Phase I study of GS 9132 (ACH-806) for the treatment of hepatitis C.
The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation, USA-based, Phase I study is designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, tolerability and safety of single escalating doses of the agent in around 20 healthy volunteers.
GS 9132, which was discovered by Achillion, is a small-molecule inhibitor of hepatitis HCV replication working via a novel mechanism of action involving HCV protease. It is hoped that the drug will prove to be an effective therapy for the condition which, according to the firms, affects more than 170 million people worldwide, with around three million in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze