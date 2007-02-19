Gilead/Achillion stop GS 9132 despite trial meeting endpoint

US Nasdaq-listed Gilead Sciences and Achillion Pharmaceuticals have decided to discontinue the development of GS 9132, also known as ACH-806, for the treatment of hepatitis C viral (HCV) infection, based upon preliminary data from a Phase Ib/II trial.

Preliminary data from the first cohort of the study indicated that the compound demonstrated antiviral activity, validating the novel anti-HCV mechanism that involves inhibition of a viral protein called NS4A, which binds to a portion of HCV protease. However, based on small elevations of serum creatinine (a marker of kidney function), which were reversible after completion of dosing, the companies have elected to shift their focus to the evaluation of other NS4A antagonists developed by Achillion to identify a lead candidate for development.

"GS 9132 has demonstrated antiviral activity in patients with genotype 1 HCV infection. Even at the low dose studied, we observed significant reductions in hepatitis C viral load. This validation of the mechanism of action is encouraging as we evaluate next-generation compounds for potential development," said Norbert Bischofberger, executive vice president at Gilead.