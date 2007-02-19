Friday 22 November 2024

Gilead/Achillion stop GS 9132 despite trial meeting endpoint

19 February 2007

US Nasdaq-listed Gilead Sciences and Achillion Pharmaceuticals have decided to discontinue the development of GS 9132, also known as ACH-806, for the treatment of hepatitis C viral (HCV) infection, based upon preliminary data from a Phase Ib/II trial.

Preliminary data from the first cohort of the study indicated that the compound demonstrated antiviral activity, validating the novel anti-HCV mechanism that involves inhibition of a viral protein called NS4A, which binds to a portion of HCV protease. However, based on small elevations of serum creatinine (a marker of kidney function), which were reversible after completion of dosing, the companies have elected to shift their focus to the evaluation of other NS4A antagonists developed by Achillion to identify a lead candidate for development.

"GS 9132 has demonstrated antiviral activity in patients with genotype 1 HCV infection. Even at the low dose studied, we observed significant reductions in hepatitis C viral load. This validation of the mechanism of action is encouraging as we evaluate next-generation compounds for potential development," said Norbert Bischofberger, executive vice president at Gilead.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze