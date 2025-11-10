Gilead And Glaxo Wellcome Stay Together On Genetic Code Blockers

Gilead Sciences and Glaxo Wellcome have agreed to a six-month extension of their existing collaboration to develop nucleoside-based drugs for all potential treatment applications. The companies say that the extension will allow them time to discuss the future of the alliance and to explore the possibilities of independently pursuing this technology, while enabling them to continue with the research in hand.
Genetic code blockers are antisense nucleoside-based (DNA or RNA) molecules that are designed to block specific gene expression and prevent the production of harmful or excessive levels of disease-causing protein.
The companies first entered into the agreement for the development of this technology as a cancer therapy. Subsequent to its start in 1990, the terms of the collaboration were expanded to include the development of all potential therapies relevant to this variety of drug.
