Gilead/B-MS' HIV combo drug is bioequivalant

Drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and the fellow USA-based Gilead Sciences have obtained data supporting bioequivalence of a new formulation of the fixed-dose anti-HIV combination of the former's Sustiva (efavirenz) and the latter's Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil) with the components that make up the new combination.
The new fixed-dose regimen, which is intended for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults, was developed by co-formulating the two antiretrovirals as individual layers in one tablet uner a December 2004 US joint venture. A bioequivalence study is required to demonstrate that such a product results in the same levels of medication in the blood as achieved when the individual products are dosed simultaneously as separate pills.
The firms anticipate filing a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter. If approved, the new product would be the first complete highly-active antiretroviral therapy treatment regimen for HIV available in a fixed-dose, once-daily, oral combination. Commenting on the move, John Martin, chief executive of Gilead, said that the fixed-dose regimen "represents an important step forward in the further simplification of HIV treatment."
