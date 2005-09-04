Gilead cuts Viread, Truvada prices to LDCs

US drugmaker Gilead Sciences has announced price reductions for its antiretroviral medications Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), through the company's Access Program in the developing world. Both once-a-day ARVs are available at no-profit prices in 97 developing countries around the world through this program.

The price decreases are due to increased economies of scale, production at a new plant in the Bahamas that makes Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for both drugs and continued improvements in the manufacturing process. As a result, Viread and Truvada are now priced at $17.00 and $26.25 for a 30-day supply, or $0.57 and $0.87 per day, respectively, for private and public programs treating people with HIV/AIDS in the 97 nations of the program. The new prices represent approximately a 31% and 12% reduction in the no-profit prices for Viread and Truvada, respectively, says the firm.