...Gilead Finds New Anticoagulant That Doesn't Alter Normal Bleeding

Preclinical data on US drug discovery company Gilead Sciences' proprietary protein C activator (PCA) published in Nature (November 23) show that the product serves as an effective anticoagulant without demonstrating any adverse impact on normal bleeding times in vivo. This represents the first publication of the properties of PCA, which is a modified version of the coagulation factor thrombin.

One of the attractive features of PCA is its in vivo potency, and the observation that an infusion of a small amount of PCA results in an amplified anticoagulant effect in contrast to conventional inhibitors, which act by binding to a target protein on a one-to-one basis, according to the company. Gilead says it believes PCA may have applications in acute coronary syndromes where safer anticoagulation is desired during treatment procedures, including thrombolysis to dissolve thrombi, and coronary angioplasty.

And Says PMPA May Have Potential In HIV Treatment Meantime, Gilead and a team of researchers from the University of Washington, USA, report that Gilead's PMPA, a nucleotide analog, provided the first complete protection against the development of simian immunodeficiency virus infection in primates treated either before or after exposure to the virus. Treatment with PMPA was not associated with any observed toxicities in this study, published in Science (November 17). SIV infection in primates is an animal model for HIV, the causative agent of AIDS in humans.