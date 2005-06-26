Gilead initiates Ph I/II trial of HIV drug

The USA's Gilead Sciences says it has begun recruiting patients in a Phase I/II clinical trial of GS 9137 (also known as JTK-303) for the treatment of HIV. The agent is a novel HIV integrase inhibitor discovered by Japan Tobacco and licensed to Gilead earlier this year (Marketletter March 28).
The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase I/II dose-escalation study aims to investigate the tolerability, safety and antiviral activity of the drug in HIV-positive patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze