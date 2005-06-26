Gilead initiates Ph I/II trial of HIV drug

The USA's Gilead Sciences says it has begun recruiting patients in a Phase I/II clinical trial of GS 9137 (also known as JTK-303) for the treatment of HIV. The agent is a novel HIV integrase inhibitor discovered by Japan Tobacco and licensed to Gilead earlier this year (Marketletter March 28).

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase I/II dose-escalation study aims to investigate the tolerability, safety and antiviral activity of the drug in HIV-positive patients.