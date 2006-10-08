Saturday 8 November 2025

Gilead pays $2.5B, a 50% premium, for Mycogen to get heart drug candidates

8 October 2006

Gilead Sciences has announced plans to acquire fellow USA-based Myogen in order to gain control of the latter's portfolio of cardiovascular drug candidates, notably its ambrisentan, a potential treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The transaction, revealed before stock markets opened on October 2, has been structured as a two-step acquisition comprised of a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding Myogen common stock at $52.50 per share, a 50% premium to its closing price of $35.08 on the previous trading day, September 29, followed by a cash merger under which Gilead would acquire any remaining outstanding Myogen shares at $52.50 each. The latter's board has voted unanimously to recommend the tender offer, which is expected to close before the end of 2006.

On completion of the second-step merger, Myogen will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead. The value of the deal is around $2.5 billion and the acquisition is expected to be dilutive to Gilead's earnings in 2007 and 2008, neutral in 2009 and accretive in 2010 and beyond.

