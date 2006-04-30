Gilead prices $1.2B convertible notes

California, USA-based Gilead Sciences has announced the pricing of $600.0 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2011 and an equal amount due 2013, for an aggregate transaction size of $1.2 billion. This represents an increase of $100.0 million from the aggregate transaction size announced April 18. Gilead granted the initial purchasers an option to buy an additional $50.0 million of the 2011 notes and $50.0 million of the 2013 notes to cover over-allotments. The 2011 notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 0.500% per annum, and those due 2013 0.625%. Gilead estimates that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $1.18 billion after deducting estimated discounts, commissions and expenses.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from these offerings to repurchase approximately $545.0 million worth of its common stock contemporaneously with the closing of the sale of the notes. In addition, approximately $350.0 million of the proceeds will be used to fund convertible note hedge transactions that Gilead expects to enter into with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes and/or their affiliates. Any remaining proceeds will be added to Gilead's working capital and will be used for general corporate purposes.