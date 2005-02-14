Gilead reports 48-wk data from HIV study

Gilead Sciences of the USA has reported 48-week data from study 934 indicating that a regimen of Truvada, which is comprised of the firm's anti-HIV drugs Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Emtriva (emtricitabine) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz), showed superior efficacy over a combination of GlaxoSmithKline's Combivir (lamivudine/zidovudine) and Sustiva in reducing the viral load in treatment-naive HIV patients.

Results from this analysis of 487 patients taking part in the Phase III, multicenter, open-label, 96-week study show that 84% in the Truvada arm versus 73% in the Combivir group achieved and maintained HIV RNA of less than 400 copies/mL at week 48, using the US Food and Drug Administration time to loss of virologic response algorithm (p=0.002; 95% CI, +4.3% to +18.6%). Similarly, 80% of subjects in the Truvada arm achieved and maintained HIV RNA of less than 50 copies/mL compared to 71% in the Combivir group (p=0.027; 95% CI, +1.2% to +16.1%).