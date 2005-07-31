Gilead's 2nd-qtr revenues up 55%

USA-based biotechnology company Gilead Sciences has reported record revenues for the second quarter of 2005, jumping 55% to $495.3 milliona and with HIV/ AIDS product sales leaping 61% to $344.4 million. Earnings per share rocketed 70% to $0.41, with net income at $196.0 million versus $111.5 million in first-quarter 2004. EPS was well up on analysts' consensus forecasts of $0.38.
There has been a strong uptake for the firm's newest HIV agent, Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil), which launched in the USA in the third quarter of 2004 and during the first half of this year in certain European markets, the firm said. Second-quarter sales reached $123.1 million. Turnover of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil) increased 6% to $209.1 million. Emtriva (emtricitabine) revenues declined 26% to $12.1 million.
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