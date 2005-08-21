Gilead's Truvada fails bioequivalence study

Gilead Sciences says that bioequivalence results from its second formulation of the fixed-dose combination of Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz) for the treatment of HIV did not demonstrate bioequivalence to the individual products dosed separately. The company is proceeding with the evaluation of up to three new formulations, developed based on bi-layer technology. Gilead will initiate the bioequivalence studies in humans and stability studies of the new formulations over the next several months. If approved, the drug would be the first complete highly-active antiretroviral therapy treatment regimen available for HIV in a fixed-dose, once-daily combination.
