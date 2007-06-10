Gilead's Viread "non-inferior" to Hepsera

USA-based Gilead Sciences says that a Phase III trial of its once-daily HIV drug Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 300mg as a potential treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus infection, met its primary efficacy endpoint. The study showed that Viread is non-inferior to Gilead's once-daily antiviral drug Hepsera (adefovir dipivoxil) among patients with HBeAg-negative/anti-HBe positive chronic HBV infection, as measured by the proportion of patients with a complete response at week 48. This was defined as serum HBV DNA levels below 400copies/mL and histologic improvement characterized by at least a two point drop in the Knodell necroinflammatory score with no worsening of fibrosis.