Gilead's Vistide: new trial data

- Gilead Sciences' Vistide (intravitreous ganciclovir) delayed the time to progression of retinitis in patients with cytomegalovirus retinitis compared to historical controls, according to interim results of a 126-patient study. Data on 60 patients is currently available, and found median times to progression of retinitis was 115 days for a 5mg/kg arm and 49 days in a 3mg/kg arm. The company plans to file a New Drug Application for the product in the next few weeks in the USA.
