Gilead Sci/Aspen in marketing deal

The USA's Gilead Sciences and South African drug firm Aspen Pharmacare have committed to enter into a non-exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for the former's antiretroviral products Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate).

Aspen will manufacture the finished product for the 95 resource-limited countries included in Gilead's global access program and will distribute the products throughout Africa.