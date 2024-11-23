Gilead Sciences Enrolls Patients In Ph II Trials With GS 840

- Gilead Sciences has begun enrolling patients into two Phase IIstudies of its nucleotide analog drug GS 840 (adefovir dipivoxil). The oral tablet has potential in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, says the company. In one trial, one of three doses of GS 840 will be administered daily to 60 patients with normal liver enzyme levels over a period of 12 weeks. The second trial will enroll 60 patients with elevated liver enzyme levels, a sign of HBV.
