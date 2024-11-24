Sunday 24 November 2024

Gilead Sciences

Gilead's Livdelzi reduced pruritus severity in PBC participants
Pharmaceutical
Gilead’s Livdelzi reduced pruritus severity in PBC participants
US antiviral giant Gilead Sciences on Friday unveiled two-and-a-half-year interim analysis from the ongoing Phase III ASSURE study of its Livdelzi (seladelpar).   16 November 2024


Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Japanese drugmaker Takeda has launched Fruzaqla (fruquintinib) in its home country.   22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Chinese biopharma CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced a strategic commercial collaboration with Pharmalink Store, a prominent pharmaceutical company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).   22 November 2024
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
Colorado, USA-based biotech Enveda Biosciences, which is using AI to translate nature into new medicines, has announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series C funding round led by Kinnevik and FPV.   22 November 2024
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Privately-held US biotech Alloy Therapeutics has announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical.   21 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
Japanese drugmaker Eisai has announced that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment Rozebalamin for Injection (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.   21 November 2024
FDA approves Jazz's Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use, say the drug’s developer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals.   21 November 2024
Kura and Kyowa Kirin sign ziftomenib deal
San Diego-based Kura Oncology and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin have entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ziftomenib.   21 November 2024
Leading Tac secures $14 million for IRAK4 degraders
Shanghai-based Leading Tac Pharmaceutical has announced the successful completion of a series A financing round, raising over 100 million yuan ($14 million).   21 November 2024
Amgen names new president of research
US biotech major Amgen has announced that Dr Howard Chang will join the company as senior vice president of research, effective December 16, 2024.   21 November 2024

argenX spinoff secures series A extension to fight blood cancer
Colorado, USA-based OncoVerity announced the closing of a series A extension led by existing investors, argenX and RefinedScience. The value was not disclosed, but this extension follows a $30 million Series A fundraiser in March 2023.   22 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Last week saw US pharma major AbbVie release disappointing Phase II trial results on its emraclidine in schizophrenia, which benefited Bristol Myers Squibb. Also on the research front, Germany’s Merck KGaA and Abbisko’s pimicotinib showed positive results in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). M&A news saw German BioNTech punting $800 million upfront to acquire China based oncology focused Biotheus. Also of note, US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics made an unsolicited takeover bid for Evotec, valuing the German firm, at around 2 billion euros.   17 November 2024

Syncona launches new portfolio company Slingshot Therapeutics
