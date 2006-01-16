Gilead sees positive results in Ph I/II trials of HIV drug

California, USA-based Gilead Sciences says that it has completed a Phase I/II study of JTK-303, an oral HIV integrase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV. The drug, which was licensed from Japanese Tobacco in March 2005, is also known as GS 9137. Under the terms of the deal, Gilead has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the drug in all countries excluding Japan.
Gilead anticipates presenting full data from the study in the near future and says that, based on the results, it expects to evaluate three doses of GS 9137, 20mg, 50mg and 125mg, each boosted with ritonavir 100mg in an upcoming Phase II trial.
