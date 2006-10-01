Gilead signs eight generic Viread licenses

USA-based drugmaker Gilead Sciences has signed eight new non-exclusive license agreements with generic companies in India for its anti-HIV medicine Viread (tenofovir).
The deals grant the licensees, Alkem Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, FDC, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Matrix Laboratories, Medchem International, Ranbaxy Laboratories and Shasun Chemicals & Drugs, the rights to produce and distribute generic versions of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (tenofovir DF) to 95 low-income countries around the world, including India.
The license agreements require that the generic companies meet certain national and international regulatory standards and include a technology transfer to enable expeditious production of large volumes of high-quality generic versions of the nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor. In addition, these agreements allow the manufacture of commercial quantities of both active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished product. In August, Gilead announced similar agreements with fellow India-based firms Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Drugs and Strides Arcolab.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze