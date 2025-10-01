Gilead: Vistide news

- Gilead has filed an application with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency to market Vistide (intravenous cidofovir) for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in people with AIDS. Review of the application, submitted in December 1995, will now begin with Portugal and the UK leading the review as rapporteur and co-rapporteur. Vistide is available in the USA through a treatment Investigational New Drug program, and was filed for approval there in October 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze