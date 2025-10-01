Gilead: Vistide news

- Gilead has filed an application with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency to market Vistide (intravenous cidofovir) for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in people with AIDS. Review of the application, submitted in December 1995, will now begin with Portugal and the UK leading the review as rapporteur and co-rapporteur. Vistide is available in the USA through a treatment Investigational New Drug program, and was filed for approval there in October 1995.