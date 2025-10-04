Gist-Brocades Boosts DSM Life Sciences Unit

Life science product sales at Netherlands company DSM reached 1.93billion guilders ($958.7 million) for first-half 1998, a rise of 165.5%, while group turnover increased 22% to 7.48 billion guilders. The strong comparative growth is the result of the acquisition of Gist-Brocades. The life science unit produced first-half operating profits of 187 million guilders, up 153% on the like, year-earlier period.
The fine chemical businesses, in particular DSM Chemie Linz, recorded higher volumes and saw their results improve thanks to a slight increase in prices. Penicillin prices remained at the low level of the second half of 1997.
