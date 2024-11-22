Gist-Brocades Sell

- Gist-Brocades has agreed in principle to sell its industrial enzymes business to Genencor. The companies gave no financial details, but Gist-Brocades said that the deal would boost turnover at Genencor by 50% from its 1994 sales of nearly $140 million. The deal also includes the transfer of the Belgian firm's factory in Brugge to Genencor.
