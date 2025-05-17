Glaxo Buys Its Way To Top Spot In Egypt

UK drug major Glaxo Wellcome has reached agreement to acquire theEgyptian firm Amoun Pharmaceutical Industries for a consideration of some 400 million Egyptian pounds ($117.6 million). The purchase will make GW "the clear leader in Egypt, increasing its market share from 6% to 9%," according to a company statement. The Egyptian pharmaceutical market is currently valued at some L600 million ($991 million) and, according to GW, is growing at more than 10% a year.

As a result of the transaction, GW will acquire the domestic and export rights to 30 Amoun products, including vitamins, antibiotics and analgesics, as well as its production facilities. GW already has its own production and distribution facility in Egypt, employing about 1,000 people, immediately adjacent to Amoun's facility at El Salam in Cairo.

According to IMS Health data, Amoun's sales are around $20-$22 million a year, with 14% coming from antibiotics, 11% from antirheumatics, 11% from cerebral/ peripheral system products, 10% from tonics and 8% from cough/cold remedies. It is also the Egyptian distributor for a number of companies, including France's Guerbet, Germany's Merck KGaA and US firm R P Scherer.